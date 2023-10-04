Affimed Announces Listing Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Markets

MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it has received approval from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) to transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. This transfer is effective as of the opening of business on October 4, 2023.



This announcement has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common shares. The Company’s shares will continue to trade under the “AFMD” ticker symbol. The approval by Nasdaq was conditioned upon the Company meeting the applicable market value requirement of publicly held shares for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

In connection with the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company became eligible for an additional 180-day period (or until April 1, 2024) to regain compliance with the requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) that the bid price of the Company’s shares meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive business days (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). The Company intends to continue to monitor the bid price of its common shares and consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

