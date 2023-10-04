USB Wall Socket Market Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 5.1%

USB Wall Socket Market Insight

USB Wall Socket Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2031

The increase in utilization of electronic devices and rapid expansion of urbanization are the key factors boosting the USB Wall Socket market growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the USB Wall Socket Market by Type (Two USB Ports, Four USB Ports, Others), by USB Standard (Type-A, Type-B, Type-C), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The USB wall socket market size was valued at $1.0 billion in 2021, and the USB wall socket industry is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16242

The USB wall charger (USB wall socket) refers to a universal power adapter that enables users to plug into multiple varieties of electrical sockets. A USB wall charger optimally delivers power requirements as much as the device needs. A USB wall charger is designed in a way so that it is compatible with a wide range of mobile devices such as Apple iPhones, iPads, Android phones, and laptops.

This market is primarily driven by the increasing proliferation of smartphones across the world. The enhanced functionality in smartphones drains out battery too soon, which is propelling the demand for these chargers. Additionally, features associated with the USB wall chargers such as fast charging, compatibility, and multiple ports to charge several devices at the same time are further likely to boost the demand for the chargers during the forecast period. However, the presence of counterfeit products in the market is expected to hamper the USB wall socket market growth.

A USB wall charger of varying power level and ports are available in the market. Key regulatory bodies have strict regulations to test the safety of the sockets of the USB charger. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on producing chargers that adhere to safety standards which is expected to influence the consumer inclination toward USB wall socket products. Alongside, the rising adoption of updated technology and an increase in consumer spending capacity on electronic goods is expected to propel the demand for USB wall sockets during the forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16242

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest exporter of electronic appliances and USB wall socket products. India is a major importer of electronic appliances, furthermore, the presence of investments in regard to the construction of various electronic manufacturers and increasing demand for smartphones and smart wearables in this region will drive the demand for the USB wall socket market. European Union government has taken initiatives to unify the USB charging standards for the smartphone industry by 2024, which will have a positive impact on the market. This initiative is taken in order to reduce the hassle for consumers and curb e-waste in regard to mobile and electronic gadget chargers.

Competitive Analysis:

The USB Wall Socket industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global USB Wall Socket market include,

Maxxima

Mophie Inc.

BG Electrical

Hubbell Inc

Jasco Products, Legrand

Maxell Holdings Ltd.

TopGreener

Lutron Electronics

Leviton

Eaton Corporation

Anker Technology Co. Limited

Newer Tech

Xtreme Cables

Accel

The global USB wall socket market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, USB standard, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into two USB ports, Four USB ports, and others. On the basis of USB standards, the market is segmented into Type-A, Type-B, and Type-C. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest USB wall socket market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16242

Key findings of the study

1. North America would exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2031.

2. As per global USB wall socket market analysis, by type, the two USB ports segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

3. By USB standards, Type-A was the leading segment in 2021.

4. By application, the residential segment has the largest market share in 2021.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.