Autumn Digital EU4Energy Week for Eastern Partnership Universities launched in Brussels

On 2 October, the EU4Energy Programme Phase II launched the third edition of its Autumn Digital EU4Energy Week for Eastern Partnership Universities.

The event aims to empower young people and provide them with the insights and contacts that will help them to shape the energy sector in their countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

Students will meet with EU4Energy experts from various organisations, such as the Council of European Energy Regulators, the International Energy Agency, the Energy Community Secretariat, and the EU4Environment Water and Data programme.

The 2023 edition of the Autumn Digital EU4Energy Week for EaP Universities focuses on the implementation of the Clean Energy Package and the EU Green Deal, the role of hydrogen in the energy transition, energy poverty, and technological solutions for the energy transition. This year, the EU4Energy implementing partners will be joined by the EU4Environment Programme, who will lead a session on water-energy nexus challenges at national level.

As part of the event, participating students will take a quiz on the topics covered. The highest scoring student will attend the energy event/conference and meet energy professionals working in the sector.

The Autumn Digital EU4Energy Week is organised under the EU4Energy Programme Phase II, which aims to support the development of legislative and regulatory frameworks for clean energy and the liberalisation of energy markets in the Eastern Partnership countries. This programme is funded by the European Union with a budget of €8.5 million. It is implemented by the Council of European Energy Regulators, the International Energy Agency, and the Energy Community Secretariat.