EU welcomes Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

The European Union has welcomed the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on Tuesday. After the signature by the Armenian President, the decision will enter into force.

The ICC is the first permanent international court established to investigate and prosecute the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole.

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President Maria Lvova-Belova in connection with alleged crimes of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

The EU also called on all States that have not yet done so, to accede to the Rome Statute. “Every single accession to the Rome Statute brings the international community closer to universal participation and strengthens the shared resolve to end impunity and foster a culture of accountability,” says a press release by the European Union External Action Service.

