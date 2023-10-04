The publication represents the findings of a national survey on the violence against women in politics in Georgia, gathering women’s experiences in politics in Georgia. Namely, it examines the factors that facilitate and obstruct women’s engagement in politics, including the forms of violence against women in politics, women’s experiences with seeking support, and the impact of violence on women’s concentration in politics and leadership.

The publication was produced by the UN Joint Programme for Gender Equality with the financial support of Sweden.

UN Women; 2023