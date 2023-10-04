Rugged Servers Market worth $976.69 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Global rugged servers market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The continuous rise in spending on the defense forces has spurred the adoption of advanced technologies. Technology providers are witnessing a substantial rise in demand for military forces' products and services. A fair percentage of yearly military budgets is focused on enhancing and modernizing the military forces by utilizing the benefits of advanced technologies, including robust data centers and servers.

Rugged Servers Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $632.81 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $976.69 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The need for servers on military vehicles, aircraft fleets, and naval ships is high for processing intelligence data or surveying terrain. As ruggedized servers can withstand such severe environments and operate smoothly, their adoption in the military forces is increasing, driving the rugged servers market growth.





Global Rugged Servers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 632.81 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 976.69 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





The military forces are among the leading end users of ruggedized devices such as rugged computers, data centers, and portable electronics. The demand for ruggedized data centers and servers is growing at a noteworthy rate among the military forces due to the rough usage of the devices at various remote locations where the environment is unfavorable for various consumer-grade technologies and systems. In addition, the need to store the vast amount of data collected from various sources is propelling the demand for rugged servers, as they are high-end security solutions. Thus, US military forces seek ruggedized data centers and servers to secure a large volume of confidential data. In addition, military vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft traverse various adverse environmental conditions, experiencing harsh temperatures, excessive shocks, and vibrations.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US military expenditure increased by 0.7% from 2021 to reach US$ 877 billion in 2022, which included military aid of ~US$ 19.9 billion to Ukraine. According to the same source, the US accounted for 39% of military expenditures worldwide in 2022. Thus, the growth in military spending is escalating the procurement of ruggedized servers, thereby expanding the rugged servers market.

Several industrial server manufacturers have developed products to accelerate compute-intensive edge workloads and gain insight into critical aerospace and defense missions faster. In January 2023, Mercury Systems, Inc., the technology company that delivers processing power for aerospace and defense missions, announced its next-generation rugged edge servers featuring 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly Sapphire Rapids. The server will accelerate compute-intensive edge workloads and drive faster insights for critical aerospace and defense missions. Such product launches drive the adoption of rugged server technology in the defense sector, further boosting the rugged servers market growth.

In September 2020, Crystal Group Inc. also launched three new rugged servers: the RS4105L22 4U GPU server, the RS1.532L21X2F twin server, and Crystal Group FORCE RS2606. These servers are designed for ultra-high ISR performance and can be deployed on allied military aircraft. These rugged servers provide essential capabilities for real-time reliability and accuracy in the military, boosting the growth of the rugged servers market. In April 2022, EXPANDO released its rugged SERVER HALF19 for ultra-high performance. The EXPANDO unveiled this rugger server to meet the growing demand for distributed intelligent architectures. The HALF19 is used in various military, industrial, and commercial industries.

The rise in demand would also enable the market players to expand their geographic reach and allow the ruggedized server industry to witness the emergence of newer players. Further, the adoption of ruggedized server is expected to rise in the coming years as military forces emphasize the digital transition to gain an advantage over enemies or competitors. The increased focus on the digitalization of military forces across the country is anticipated to bolster the growth of the rugged servers market.





China Dominates Rugged Servers Market in Asia Pacific:

China is the world’s largest manufacturing hub. As per the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), in the first half of 2022, China's manufacturing sector accounted for 28.8% of the country's GDP, which increased by 1.4% from 2021. According to the State Council Information Office of China (SCIO), in 2022, industrial production hit US$ 6 trillion (40.2 trillion yuan), and the manufacturing sector's output reached US$ 4.98 trillion (33.5 trillion yuan), ranking first globally. It was seen that the manufacturing investment increased by 10.4% in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021. In addition, according to the China Machinery Industry Federation, in the first half of 2021, sales revenue of the machinery industry reached US$ 1.87 trillion, up by 5.44% year-on-year. Thus, the growing manufacturing and industrial sectors in China will boost the rugged server market in the country during the forecast period. Rugged servers overcome various technical difficulties associated with consumer-grade servers, including withstanding extreme heat, dust, shock, and vibration of factory floors, rising demand in manufacturing and industrial applications, further fueling the growth of the rugged servers market in China.





Rugged Servers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the rugged servers market is bifurcated into:

Universal Dedicated

The dedicated segment held a larger share of the rugged servers market in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2022–2030.

Based on end user, the rugged servers market is segmented into:

Aerospace Oil & Gas Manufacturing Telecommunication Mining Energy Logistics Construction Others Education

The aerospace segment held the largest share of the rugged servers market in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022–2030.





Rugged Servers Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Core Systems Inc, Crystal Group Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Systel Inc, Trenton Systems Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, CP Technologies LLC, ZMicro Inc, Sparton Corp, and NCS Technologies Inc are among the key rugged servers market players profiled in the report. Several other essential rugged servers market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The rugged servers market report provides detailed market insights to help major players strategize their growth.





Global Rugged Servers Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers

Significant Demand from Defense Forces

Growth of Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors

Restraints

Higher Adoption of Consumer-Grade Servers in General Manufacturing Industries

Opportunities

Developments in Energy & Power Industry

Future Trends

Development of Advanced Rugged Servers





Recent Developments:

In 2022, VAST Federal, a VAST Data subsidiary, announced a collaboration with Mercury Systems Inc to build a ruggedized ceres platform for military and defense operations at the edge.

In 2022, ZMicro Inc announced that it will provide rugged computing solutions for the AT-802U Sky Warden planes that L3Harris provides U.S. Special Operations Command’s Armed Overwatch program. Each plane will include two ZMicro ZM3 ultra-lightweight servers for situational awareness and mission management applications.





