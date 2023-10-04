Humanoid Robot Market To Hit USD 609.5 Million by 2031, Driven by Robust 7.7% CAGR

Humanoid Robot Industry 2022 - 2031

Humanoid Robot Market by Component, by Application, by Motion Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Enhanced use of humanoid robots for surveillance & security applications, including detection of unauthorized intrusion & terror activities, improved use of AI robots in dangerous areas, and research.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Humanoid Robot Market, by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application (Research and Space Exploration, Education and Entertainment, Personal Assistance and Caregiving, Hospitality, Search and Rescue, Others), by Motion Type (Biped, Wheel drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

The humanoid robot market was valued at $307.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $609.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The introduction of advanced features in humanoid robots is a key element that has boosted the growth of the Humanoid Robot Market. The increased usage of humanoid robots for security and surveillance applications, including the detection of terrorist activities, unauthorized intrusion, and enhanced use of AI robots in hazardous environments, are the primary forces driving the expansion of the humanoid robot market size. Other factors influencing the market for humanoid robots are the speedy development of sophisticated robots to enhance consumer contact and experience, as well as the growing demand for robots in retail applications. Additionally, the rising importance of personalized robots that help customers in their daily activities is boosting demand for humanoid robots throughout the forecast period. These are the primary factors expected to raise the humanoid robot market share during the forecast period.

The market for humanoid robots is significantly restricted by the high initial cost of robots and the substantial expenditures required for R&D activities. Additionally, lack of high-level interfacing systems and unpredictable performance are estimated to challenge the manufacturers, which is expected to hinder the humanoid robot market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Humanoid Robot Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Humanoid Robot Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Humanoid Robot industry include:

· HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd

· HANSON ROBOTICS LTD

· Engineered Arts Limited

· Honda

· KAWADA Robotics Corporation

· SoftBank Robotics

· Sanbot Co

· ROBOTIS

· Willow Garage

· Toshiba Corporation

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global humanoid robot market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Humanoid Robot Market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Humanoid Robot Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Humanoid Robot Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Humanoid Robot Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Humanoid Robot Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

