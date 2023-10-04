Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects sought for a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northwest, DC.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 9:28 p.m., a group of suspects exited vehicles and approached the victim in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and then took his backpack, cell phone, and wallet. The suspects then fled the scene.

Three of the suspects and a vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Vk-yGCPbKYE

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.