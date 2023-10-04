Cocoa Market Analysis By Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast -2027 | GUAN CHONG COCOA MANUFACTURER SDN. BHD.

Cocoa Market

Specialty cocoa is a special type of high quality cocoa that is of single origin and is produced by applying good pre and post-harvesting techniques.

Increase in demand for chocolates across the world and rise in demand from Europe and North America regions fuel the global cocoa market growth” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocoa Market by Product Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, and Cocoa Powder), Process (Dutch Process and Natural Process), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Quality (Bulk, Specialty, and Fine Flavor), and Application (Confectionery, Food & Beverages, Bakery, Pharma, Animal Feed, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027.

The global cocoa market size was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11372

Increase in demand for chocolates across the world and rise in demand from Europe and North America regions fuel the global cocoa market growth. However, presence of substitute products and varying prices restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for specialty cocoa and innovative marketing strategies create new opportunities in the next few years.

The sustainability in the production of cocoa is one of the key factors consumers look for while buying cocoa products, especially the European consumers. Storytelling is the new trend that the cocoa and chocolate producers are using as a marketing tool. Consumers are very much interested to know the story behind the products they purchase. Hence, storytelling has become a new strategy that cocoa and chocolate marketers are using lately in the global cocoa market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11372

According to the cocoa market forecast, on the basis of product type, the cocoa liquor segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,837.1 million in 2019, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period. The cocoa liquor, also known as chocolate liquor is the essential item required to produce raw chocolate. Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are also produced from cocoa liquor.

Therefore, rise in demand for chocolates, and growth in use of cocoa liquor in confectionery, food & beverages, bakery, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sector will boost the demand for the cocoa liquor.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

By process, the dutch process segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global cocoa market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The research also analyzes the natural process segment.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the cocoa market opportunity, and increase in profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11372

By region, Europe held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, this region would register the largest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing cocoa market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the cocoa industry.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Guacamole Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/guacamole-market-A16882

Coconut Sugar Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-sugar-market-A16949

Textured Soy Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-soy-protein-market

Food Starch Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-starch-market-A06030

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.