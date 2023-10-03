Senate Bill 935 Printer's Number 1133
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
935
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
KANE, HUGHES, COMITTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND BREWSTER,
OCTOBER 3, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in bases of jurisdiction
and interstate and international procedure, further providing
for assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this
Commonwealth with respect to service and for issuance of
subpoena; in commencement of proceedings, further providing
for authority of officers of another state to arrest in this
Commonwealth; and, in detainers and extradition, further
providing for definitions, for duty of Governor with respect
to fugitives from justice and for presigned waiver of
extradition.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 5324(a), 5335(b) and 8922 of Title 42 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 5324. Assistance to tribunals and litigants outside this
Commonwealth with respect to service.
(a) General rule.--[A]
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a court of
record of this Commonwealth may order service upon any person
who is domiciled or can be found within this Commonwealth of
any document issued in connection with a matter in a tribunal
