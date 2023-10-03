Senate Bill 936 Printer's Number 1134
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1134
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
936
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
KANE, HUGHES, COMITTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND BREWSTER,
OCTOBER 3, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in dockets, indices and
other records, further providing for enforcement of foreign
judgments.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4306(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 4306. Enforcement of foreign judgments.
* * *
(b) Filing and status of foreign judgments.--[A]
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a copy of
any foreign judgment including the docket entries incidental
thereto authenticated in accordance with act of Congress or
this title may be filed in the office of the clerk of any
court of common pleas of this Commonwealth. The clerk shall
treat the foreign judgment in the same manner as a judgment
of any court of common pleas of this Commonwealth. A judgment
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18