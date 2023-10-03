Senate Bill 937 Printer's Number 1135

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1135

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

937

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

KANE, HUGHES, COMITTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND BREWSTER,

OCTOBER 3, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

OCTOBER 3, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed))

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and

duties, providing for limitations on discipline.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 63 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3119. Limitations on discipline.

(a) Limitations.-- No person shall be disqualified from

licensure or subject to discipline by a licensing board or

licensing commission due to any of the following:

(1) The applicant or license, certificate, registration

or permit holder provided or assisted in the provision of

reproductive health care services.

(2) As consequence of a judgment, discipline or other

sanction intended to be imposed or imposed under the laws of

another state on the applicant or license, certificate,

