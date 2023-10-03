Senate Bill 937 Printer's Number 1135
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1135
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
937
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
KANE, HUGHES, COMITTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND BREWSTER,
OCTOBER 3, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
OCTOBER 3, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed))
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and
duties, providing for limitations on discipline.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 63 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3119. Limitations on discipline.
(a) Limitations.-- No person shall be disqualified from
licensure or subject to discipline by a licensing board or
licensing commission due to any of the following:
(1) The applicant or license, certificate, registration
or permit holder provided or assisted in the provision of
reproductive health care services.
(2) As consequence of a judgment, discipline or other
sanction intended to be imposed or imposed under the laws of
another state on the applicant or license, certificate,
