Senate Bill 939 Printer's Number 1137

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - practice osteopathic medicine under the act of October 5,

1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the Osteopathic Medical

Practice Act, or any other licensed health care

practitioner or health care provider in a civil action or

proceeding, including a preliminary hearing, or in an

investigation or a proceeding by a district attorney or

an agency.

(vi) The provisions of section 111 of the act of

July 9, 1976 (P.L.817, No.143), known as the Mental

Health Procedures Act, or section 8 of the act of April

14, 1972 (P.L.221, No.63), known as the Pennsylvania Drug

and Alcohol Abuse Control Act.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Agency." As defined in section 102 of the act of February

14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law .

"Covered entity." As defined in 45 CFR 160.103 (relating to

definitions).

"Reproductive health care services." Medical, surgical,

counseling or referral services relating to the human

reproductive system, including services relating to pregnancy,

contraception or the termination of pregnancy.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0939PN1137 - 4 -

