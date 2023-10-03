Submit Release
Senate Bill 938 Printer's Number 1136

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1136

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

938

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

KANE, HUGHES, COMITTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE AND BREWSTER,

OCTOBER 3, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, OCTOBER 3, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled

"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;

providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the

Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;

abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional

liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,

limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the

Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical

professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical

Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for

medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint

Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional

liability insurance; providing for medical licensure

regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;

and making repeals," in insurance, providing for adverse

actions against legal reproductive health care.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known

as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare)

Act, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 747.1. Adverse actions against legal reproductive

health care.

(a) Prohibition.--An insurer providing medical professional

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

