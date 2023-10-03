Senate Bill 949 Printer's Number 1140
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - (ii) Subject to subsection (b), publish a report on
the publicly accessible Internet website of the office of
district attorney within seven days of the decision not
to prosecute, subject to any exemptions from access under
the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the
Right-to-Know Law, or 18 Pa.C.S. Ch. 91 (relating to
criminal history record information), which details the
incident in which the use of deadly force was applied and
provides the reasons that the district attorney declines
to prosecute.
(iii) Subject to subsection (c), refer the case and
forward all available investigative materials to the
Attorney General.
(b) Report.--The report under subsection (a)(3)(ii) shall
include, but not be limited to, the following:
(1) Events leading up to the use of deadly force.
(2) Why the use of force was applied.
(3) Utilization of any deescalation techniques.
(4) The behavior and speech of the victim before and
during the use of deadly force.
(5) The cause of death on the victim's death certificate
and a medical examiner's report.
(6) The behavior and speech by the involved police
officer before, during and after the use of deadly force.
(7) Details of the scene and the use of deadly force.
(c) Investigative materials.--Upon referral to the Attorney
General, the district attorney shall provide all investigative
materials to the Attorney General, including, but not limited
to:
(1) Critical facts of the case.
20230SB0949PN1140 - 5 -
