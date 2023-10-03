Senate Bill 950 Printer's Number 1141

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1141

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

950

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,

OCTOBER 3, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, OCTOBER 3, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in development, further providing for well permits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3211 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 3211. Well permits.

* * *

(a.1) Oil and gas fluid injection wells prohibited.--

(1) No person shall drill or alter a well to inject

fluids produced in association with oil and gas production

for disposal or storage.

(2) The department may not issue a well permit for a

proposed drilling or alteration of a well to inject fluids

produced in association with oil and gas production for

disposal or storage.

(3) A person who meets any of the following may bring an

action in a court of common pleas to enforce compliance with

