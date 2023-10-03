Senate Bill 950 Printer's Number 1141
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1141
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
950
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,
OCTOBER 3, 2023
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, OCTOBER 3, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in development, further providing for well permits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3211 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 3211. Well permits.
* * *
(a.1) Oil and gas fluid injection wells prohibited.--
(1) No person shall drill or alter a well to inject
fluids produced in association with oil and gas production
for disposal or storage.
(2) The department may not issue a well permit for a
proposed drilling or alteration of a well to inject fluids
produced in association with oil and gas production for
disposal or storage.
(3) A person who meets any of the following may bring an
action in a court of common pleas to enforce compliance with
