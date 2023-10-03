Senate Bill 940 Printer's Number 1138
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3
institution, health care facility, physician's office,
infirmary, dispensary, ambulatory surgical treatment center or
other institution or location that provides reproductive health
services, including an employee, volunteer or contractor of the
provider of the reproductive health services.
"Reproductive health services." Medical, surgical,
counseling or referral services relating to the human
reproductive system, including services relating to pregnancy,
contraception or the termination of pregnancy.
"Substitute address." The official address of the department
or a confidential address designated by the department.
§ 5903. Establishment and administration of program.
(a) Establishment.--The Reproductive Health Services Address
Confidentiality Program is established within the department.
Upon filing an application and certification by the department
under section 5905 (relating to application and certification
process), a program participant shall receive a confidential
substitute address provided by the department, which shall
utilize a post office box number.
(b) Administration.--The department shall forward all of a
program participant's first class, registered and certified mail
to the program participant at no expense to the program
participant within three business days of receipt of the mail.
The department may arrange to receive and forward other classes
or kinds of the program participant's mail at the program
participant's expense.
(c) Notice.--Upon certification by the department under
section 5905(b), the department shall provide a notice of
participation and the program participant's substitute address
