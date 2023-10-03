Senate Bill 954 Printer's Number 1144
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1144
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
954
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BOSCOLA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-
HILL, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, BAKER,
MASTRIANO, J. WARD, DUSH, ARGALL, KANE, SCHWANK AND YAW,
OCTOBER 3, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, OCTOBER 3, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for biomarker testing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.9. Coverage for Biomarker Testing.--(a) An
insurer or medical assistance or Children's Health Insurance
Program managed care plan that amends, delivers or renews a
health insurance policy or an agreement with the Department of
Human Services on or after January 1, 2024, shall include
