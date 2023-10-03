Senate Bill 954 Printer's Number 1144

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1144

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

954

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BOSCOLA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-

HILL, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, BAKER,

MASTRIANO, J. WARD, DUSH, ARGALL, KANE, SCHWANK AND YAW,

OCTOBER 3, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, OCTOBER 3, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for biomarker testing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.9. Coverage for Biomarker Testing.--(a) An

insurer or medical assistance or Children's Health Insurance

Program managed care plan that amends, delivers or renews a

health insurance policy or an agreement with the Department of

Human Services on or after January 1, 2024, shall include

