Senate Resolution 178 Printer's Number 1139

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
178
2023
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ARGALL, BROWN AND DUSH, OCTOBER 3, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 3, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to
conduct a study evaluating the outcomes of Act 44 of 2018 and
to issue a report of its findings and recommendations.
WHEREAS, Act 44 of 2018 established the School Safety and
Security Grant Program and the Safe2Say Program and formed the
School Safety and Security Committee in the Pennsylvania
Commission on Crime and Delinquency; and
WHEREAS, Act 44 of 2018 undoubtedly had much success in
better protecting the lives of our children, teachers and school
visitors throughout this Commonwealth and providing schools with
the resources they need; and
WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is to improve upon the
successes of Act 44 of 2018 and help support potential future
policy recommendations for the programs and services established
under Act 44 of 2018; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study evaluating the outcomes of
Act 44 of 2018 and include all of the following information,
using the most recent data available, regarding the program:
