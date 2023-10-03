Senate Bill 951 Printer's Number 1142

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - supplemental annuities commencing 1994), 8348.4 (relating to

special supplemental postretirement adjustment), 8348.5

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 1998), 8348.6

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2002) and 8348.7

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2003).

(b) Amount of additional supplemental annuity.--The amount

of the supplemental annuity payable under this section shall be

a percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on

July 1, 2023, determined on the basis of the most recent

effective date of retirement as follows:

Most recent effective date Percentage factor

of retirement

July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 10%

July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 10.5%

July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 11%

July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 11.5%

July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 12%

July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 12.5%

July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 13%

July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 13.5%

July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 14%

July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 14.5%

July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 15%

July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 15.5%

July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 16%

July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 16.5%

July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 17%

July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 17.5%

July 2, 1984, through July 1, 1985 18%

July 2, 1983, through July 1, 1984 18.5%

20230SB0951PN1142 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30