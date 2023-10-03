Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 1146
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - (ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,
Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,
Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,
Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,
Wayne and Wyoming Counties.
(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,
Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York
Counties.
(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,
Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,
Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,
Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.
(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,
Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and
Westmoreland Counties.
(2) Each prosecuting attorney may have no more than two
special agents employed to assist with the duties under this
subsection.
(3) The sum of $2,000,000 is appropriated from the
General Fund to the Office of Attorney General to be used by
the Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail
Crime Theft for duties under this subsection.
(c) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used
in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Merchandise." Any goods, chattels, foodstuffs or wares of
any type and description, regardless of the value thereof.
"Merchant." An owner or operator of a retail mercantile
establishment or an agent, employee, lessee, consignee, officer,
