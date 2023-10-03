Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 1146

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - (ii) District 2 shall include Berks, Bradford,

Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming,

Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike,

Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union,

Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

(iii) District 3 shall include Adams, Bedford,

Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,

Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York

Counties.

(iv) District 4 shall include Armstrong, Butler,

Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford,

Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean,

Mercer, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties.

(v) District 5 shall include Allegheny, Beaver,

Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and

Westmoreland Counties.

(2) Each prosecuting attorney may have no more than two

special agents employed to assist with the duties under this

subsection.

(3) The sum of $2,000,000 is appropriated from the

General Fund to the Office of Attorney General to be used by

the Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail

Crime Theft for duties under this subsection.

(c) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used

in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Merchandise." Any goods, chattels, foodstuffs or wares of

any type and description, regardless of the value thereof.

"Merchant." An owner or operator of a retail mercantile

establishment or an agent, employee, lessee, consignee, officer,

20230SB0596PN1146 - 3 -

