Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 1147

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - (g) Staffing.--The board shall be staffed in collaboration

with individuals from the department.

(h) Subcommittees.--The board may create subcommittees of

the board members to carry out specific tasks or research.

Subcommittees are to be created on an ad hoc basis and are not

to replace or interfere with the efforts of the board.

(i) Meetings.--The board shall meet in accordance with the

following:

(1) Members shall meet no fewer than four times per

year, on a quarterly basis, except that the board shall meet

every month for the first six months after the establishment

of the board and, thereafter for the remainder of the first

year, the board shall meet on a quarterly basis.

(2) The agenda for each meeting and all meeting minutes

shall be posted to the department's publicly accessible

Internet website.

(3) Meetings must comply with the following:

(i) The act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),

known as the Right-to-Know Law.

(ii) 65 Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).

Section 7. Compensation and reimbursement.

Board members shall not be entitled to compensation for their

services as board members. Board members shall be entitled to

reimbursement in accordance with Commonwealth guidelines for

reasonable travel, lodging and other necessary expenses incurred

in the performance of their duties as board members.

Section 8. Conflict of interest.

Board members shall recuse themselves from discussions and

actions if a conflict of interest may exist.

Section 9. Effective date.

