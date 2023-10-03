Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 1147
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - (g) Staffing.--The board shall be staffed in collaboration
with individuals from the department.
(h) Subcommittees.--The board may create subcommittees of
the board members to carry out specific tasks or research.
Subcommittees are to be created on an ad hoc basis and are not
to replace or interfere with the efforts of the board.
(i) Meetings.--The board shall meet in accordance with the
following:
(1) Members shall meet no fewer than four times per
year, on a quarterly basis, except that the board shall meet
every month for the first six months after the establishment
of the board and, thereafter for the remainder of the first
year, the board shall meet on a quarterly basis.
(2) The agenda for each meeting and all meeting minutes
shall be posted to the department's publicly accessible
Internet website.
(3) Meetings must comply with the following:
(i) The act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),
known as the Right-to-Know Law.
(ii) 65 Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).
Section 7. Compensation and reimbursement.
Board members shall not be entitled to compensation for their
services as board members. Board members shall be entitled to
reimbursement in accordance with Commonwealth guidelines for
reasonable travel, lodging and other necessary expenses incurred
in the performance of their duties as board members.
Section 8. Conflict of interest.
Board members shall recuse themselves from discussions and
actions if a conflict of interest may exist.
Section 9. Effective date.
