Senate Bill 621 Printer's Number 1149

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - over South Poplar Run in Greenfield Township, Blair County,

as the Corporal Clyde E. Walter, Jr., Memorial Bridge;

designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7178, carrying

State Route 2018 over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks

County, as the Staff Sgt. Jae S. Moon Memorial Bridge;

designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 445 from the

intersection with Pennsylvania Route 45 to the intersection

with Pennsylvania Route 192 in Millheim Borough and Penn

Township, Centre County, as the Lieutenant General Robert D.

Springer Memorial Highway; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED

AS BRIDGE KEY 55815, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 1005 OVER CROOKED

CREEK IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY, AS THE SERGEANT

CHARLES R. LEARN MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 443 BRIDGE, OVER THE LITTLE

SCHUYLKILL RIVER, LOCATED IN WALKER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL

COUNTY, AS THE WILLIAM HOFFMAN MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS PARK ROAD BRIDGE, LOCATED IN

WYOMISSING, BERKS COUNTY, AS THE JOSEPH WALKER MEMORIAL

BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE ON U.S. ROUTE 209 OVER MIDDLE

CREEK, LOCATED IN POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY, AS THE

CHARLES GARDNER MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, ALSO

KNOWN AS THE BRIDGE STREET BRIDGE, LOCATED IN WEISSPORT

BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY, AS THE RALPH STRUBINGER MEMORIAL

BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS U.S. ROUTE 422

BRIDGE, OVER THE LITTLE CACOOSING CREEK, LOCATED IN LOWER

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY, AND SOUTH HEIDELBERG

TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY, AS THE WILBUR BOHN MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, ON LITTLE MOUNTAIN ROAD OVER THE LITTLE

CATAWISSA CREEK, LOCATED IN UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL

COUNTY, AS THE JOSEPH ZIENKIEWICZ MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, ON PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 191 OVER BRODHEAD

CREEK, LOCATED IN STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY, AS THE

GORDON BRINK MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, ON

PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 924 OVER THE RAILROAD, LOCATED IN

GILBERTON BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY, AS THE WALTER SKUBEL

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, ON PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE

512 OVER THE MONOCACY CREEK, LOCATED IN BETHLEHEM CITY,

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, AS THE RAPHAEL RIVERA MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE ON PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 443 OVER THE

SCHUYLKILL RIVER, LOCATED IN SCHUYLKILL HAVEN BOROUGH,

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, AS THE CAITLIN MCGARRY MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING THE PORTION OF STATE ROUTE 1013 (ACADEMY ROAD)

FROM THE INTERSECTION WITH CROMWELL ROAD TO THE INTERSECTION

WITH COMLY ROAD IN PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, AS THE

U.S. ARMY RANGER SPC DEVIN J. KUHN MEMORIAL HIGHWAY;

DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8660, CARRYING

STATE ROUTE 3039 OVER THE CONEMAUGH RIVER IN THE CITY OF

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE CORPORAL ROBERT J. RUSNAK

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 11476, ON STATE ROUTE 322, ALSO KNOWN AS NICHOLS STREET

OVER THE WEST BRANCH OF THE SUSQUEHANNA RIVER IN THE BOROUGH

OF CLEARFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, AS THE WALTER LANE MEMORIAL

BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 5221,

CARRYING U.S. ROUTE 422 BUSINESS, ALSO KNOWN AS PENN STREET,

OVER THE SCHUYLKILL RIVER IN THE CITY OF READING, BERKS

COUNTY, AS THE POLICE OFFICER SCOTT A. WERTZ MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING A PORTION OF STATE ROUTE 2005, KNOWN AS LEHIGH

STREET, IN ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY, FROM SEGMENT 0060/OFFSET

1800 TO THE INTERSECTION WITH VULTEE STREET, AS THE CHIEF

CHRISTOPHER KISKERAVAGE MEMORIAL HIGHWAY; and making repeals.

20230SB0621PN1149 - 4 -

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60