Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 1151
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
824
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BREWSTER, DUSH, COSTA,
BOSCOLA, BROOKS, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, CULVER AND MILLER,
JUNE 15, 2023
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, OCTOBER 3, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94),
entitled, as amended, "An act providing for security of
computerized data and for the notification of residents whose
personal information data was or may have been disclosed due
to a breach of the security of the system; and imposing
penalties," further providing for definitions, for
notification of the breach of the security of the system and
for notification of consumer reporting agencies; and
providing for credit reporting and monitoring.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "personal information" in
section 2 of the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94),
known as the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act,
amended November 3, 2022 (P.L.2139, No.151), is amended to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Personal information."
