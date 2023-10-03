Senate Bill 926 Printer's Number 1131
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - Section 2. State aid requirement for libraries relating to book
removal.
(a) Requirement.--To receive State aid, a library subject to
24 Pa.C.S. Ch. 93 (relating to Public Library Code) or a school
library must:
(1) adopt the American Library Association's Library
Bill of Rights that indicates materials should not be
proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal
disapproval; or
(2) develop a written statement that prohibits the
library from banning books or other materials.
(b) Prohibition.--A municipality may not reduce funding for
a library due to the library's compliance with subsection (a).
Section 3. Prohibited removal of instructional materials and
voluntary inquiry materials in public school
entities.
Instructional materials and voluntary inquiry materials shall
not be removed from a library or classroom in a public school
entity due to any of the following reasons:
(1) Partisan approval or disapproval.
(2) The author's race, nationality, gender identity,
sexual orientation or political or religious views.
(3) School board of directors' or complainants'
discomfort, personal morality or political or religious
views.
(4) The author's points of view concerning the problems
and issues of our time, whether international, national or
local.
(5) The race, nationality, gender identity, sexual
orientation or political or religious views of the
