Senate Bill 926 Printer's Number 1131

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - Section 2. State aid requirement for libraries relating to book

removal.

(a) Requirement.--To receive State aid, a library subject to

24 Pa.C.S. Ch. 93 (relating to Public Library Code) or a school

library must:

(1) adopt the American Library Association's Library

Bill of Rights that indicates materials should not be

proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal

disapproval; or

(2) develop a written statement that prohibits the

library from banning books or other materials.

(b) Prohibition.--A municipality may not reduce funding for

a library due to the library's compliance with subsection (a).

Section 3. Prohibited removal of instructional materials and

voluntary inquiry materials in public school

entities.

Instructional materials and voluntary inquiry materials shall

not be removed from a library or classroom in a public school

entity due to any of the following reasons:

(1) Partisan approval or disapproval.

(2) The author's race, nationality, gender identity,

sexual orientation or political or religious views.

(3) School board of directors' or complainants'

discomfort, personal morality or political or religious

views.

(4) The author's points of view concerning the problems

and issues of our time, whether international, national or

local.

(5) The race, nationality, gender identity, sexual

orientation or political or religious views of the

