Plant Based Beverages Market anticipated to surpass US$ 47.04 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.42%

The plant-based beverages market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.42% to grow to US$ 47.046 billion by 2028 from US$26.708 billion in 2021.

The plant-based beverages market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.42% to grow to US$ 47.046 billion by 2028 from US$26.708 billion in 2021.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence