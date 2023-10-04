Kitchen Towels Market to Surpass US$ 32.2 Billion at 5.5% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Residential and commercial are two prominent end-use segments that are contributing to the growing demand for kitchen towels.

Rockville , Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Kitchen Towels Market was valued at US$ 17.9 billion in 2022, according to a newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of kitchen towels are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2033.

Increasing globalization and Westernization are influencing the choices of consumers, making them opt for personal care and hygiene products more than before, including kitchen towels instead of conventional cleaning cloth. Kitchen towels are used for a wide variety of purposes, including cleaning plates and other items, keeping the kitchen clean, and also for drying hands.

Key Segments of Kitchen Towels Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End Use By Region Cloth-based

Paper-based Commercial

Residential North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Manufacturers of kitchen towels are giving higher preference to the use of cotton as a prominent raw material, which is helpful in absorbing and pulling out moisture with direct contact. According to the different tastes and preferences of consumers, various products are available in the market across the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The valuation of the global kitchen towels market was US$ 17.9 billion in 2022.

Sales of kitchen towels are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 32.20 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for cloth-based kitchen towels is predicted to accelerate at 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market was valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2022.

The market in China is estimated to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2033.

Sales of kitchen towels in Germany are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2033.

“Increasing urbanization, rising standards of living, and growing per capita income of people are leading to a significant increase in the demand for personal care and hygiene products, thereby benefitting the kitchen towels market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Disposable Income and Rapid Urbanization Complementing Market Growth

Rising disposable incomes of various consumers, especially from developing countries, are leading to their increased spending capacities on more efficient and modern products. Numerous consumers are opting for kitchen towels instead of conventional rags or clothes, which leads to the production of a wide variety of kitchen towels by prominent players.

Increasing urbanization and improved standards of living are predicted to positively impact demand for various lifestyle products rather than going with the traditional ones. Therefore, manufacturers are investing to launch a wide variety of crochet and hand-knit towels to attract new consumers and hold the present ones.

High Cost of Raw Materials Adversely Impacting Market Expansion Opportunities

Numerous vendors of kitchen towels use cellulose fiber in Kraft pulp form or fiber that is recycled from multiple waste papers for the production of paper-based kitchen towels. These materials and their processing cost are comparatively higher. When the cost of raw materials is combined with transportation costs and energy costs, it becomes very difficult for small and medium-level enterprises to enter the market. Disruptions in the demand and supply chain of raw materials are predicted to directly impact the final cost of kitchen towels.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 32.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Key Market Players

Accrol Group Holdings Plc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Aldar Tissues Ltd.

Renova Group

Koch Industries, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Rodriquez Pty. Ltd.

WEPA Professional GmbH

Wausau Paper Corp.

Towel Depot Inc.

Key players employ strategies like new product launches and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage.

For example:

Cascades introduced its inaugural paper towel and bathroom tissue made from recycled plastic in the US and Canadian markets in September 2021.

Acrol acquired LTC Group in November 2020 to broaden its tissue conversion business, gaining modern, high-quality machine assets and four tissue lines to enhance daily operations.

Kitchen towels witness rising demand from two major end-use segments: residential and commercial. In 2022, the commercial segment accounted for approximately 59.8% of the global market revenue. Within the commercial sector, places like cafes, restaurants, and hotels drive significant demand for kitchen towels. The appeal of these products among tourists, promoting hygiene, further boosts their sales.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the kitchen towels market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (cloth-based, paper-based) and end use (commercial, residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

