Yves Bernaert is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Atos

Paris, France – October 4, 2023 - Atos's Board of Directors, at its meeting held on October 3rd, 2023, following the recommendations of the Nominations and Governance Committee, has appointed Yves Bernaert as Chief Executive Officer of the Atos Group. His appointment is effective as of today. His appointment as a Director of the Board of Directors will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.



With the completion in July 2023 of the internal operational separation of Atos into two separate entities, the Group is now well-positioned to complete its transformation plan.

In appointing Yves Bernaert as CEO of Atos, the Board of Directors has selected a leader with proven expertise in the technology and digital transformation industries. His first mission will be to successfully complete the next stages of the Group’s transformation plan and to accelerate the turnaround of its activities. If and when the finalization of the Group's separation is decided by the Board, he would then be exclusively responsible for leading the development of the new Eviden group – the only French player positioned with a global reach, able to offer the full range of solutions for digital transformation, including digital, cloud, AI, cybersecurity and high-performance computing solutions.

In addition, he will handle alongside Paul Saleh, Group CFO, the ongoing exclusive negotiations with EPEI under the supervision of the Board of Directors with the view to submitting the proposed transaction and the contemplated capital increases to the Shareholders’ meeting.

Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of Atos's Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the entire Board, I am very pleased to welcome Yves Bernaert as Chief Executive Officer of Atos. His personal and professional strengths, ability to lead teams through major transformations, in-depth knowledge of our industry and belief in the critical role our sector plays in meeting the national and European digital sovereignty objectives, make him the ideal leader. The Board would like to thank Nourdine Bihmane, Philippe Oliva and Diane Galbe, who have to date, carried out the Group's operational performance improvement plan and its strategic transformation project.”

Yves Bernaert, Chief Executive Officer of Atos, said: "I am delighted to be joining the Atos Group. After more than 30 years in the technology sector, I am well aware that Atos possesses strong assets, and I have great respect for the world-renowned skills of its teams. Atos has considerable technological capabilities and holds strong positions in many strategic areas. This is why, with the support of the Board of Directors and the ongoing dedication of the Group’s talented employees, I am confident that we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and successfully deliver the ongoing transformation.”

Nourdine Bihmane is appointed “Directeur Général Adjoint” of Atos in charge of Tech Foundations. Philippe Oliva has decided to leave the Group at the end of a transition period. Diane Galbe has joined the Tech Foundations team.

Biography of Yves Bernaert

Yves Bernaert, 55, began his career as an auditor at PwC before joining in 1992 Accenture, a world leader in digital services. After several executive roles in France and abroad, he served as CEO Europe of Accenture Technology for the past nine years. Under his leadership and alongside his teams and partners, Accenture Technology Europe achieved double-digit growth by focusing on new digital technologies (Cloud, Data & AI and Security).

Yves Bernaert is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of 1001 Fontaines, a French NGO that provides sustainable access to drinking water for vulnerable populations and aims to roll out its model on a larger scale to double the number of beneficiaries to 2 million by 2025.

