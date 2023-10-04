Mouthwash Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Mouthwash Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mouthwash market is estimated to grow to $9.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9% according to TBRC's Mouthwash Global Market Report for 2023.

The market is driven by dental issue prevalence, with North America expected to lead mouthwash market share. Major players include Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., 3M Co, Church & Dwight Co Inc., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co, Amway Corp, Lion Corporation, Royal Philips NV, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories, and Caldwell Consumer Health LLC.

Mouthwash Market Segments

• By Type: Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Anti-Septic, Other Types

• By Flavor: Active Salt, Mint, Fresh Tea, Other Flavors

• By Sales: Modern Trade, Departmental Store, Drug Stores, Online Stores, Other Sales

• By End-User: Household, Hospital, Dental Clinics

• By Geography: The global mouthwash market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mouthwash refers to a liquid solution used to rinse and clean the mouth and gums. It typically contains an antiseptic to destroy harmful germs that may reside on the tongue and between teeth.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mouthwash Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mouthwash Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

