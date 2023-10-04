Submit Release
Statement on the 3 Filipino dead fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc

PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release
October 4, 2023

"Nalulungkot po tayo sa nangyari at nagpapaabot ng pakikiramay sa mga naulila. Dapat pong managot ang may mga kasalanan sa ilalim ng umiiral na batas. The need to protect our fisherfolks and our marine resources cannot be overemphasized through the passage of our own Maritime Zone Law and the procurement of the necessary equipment for our Coast Guard as well. We await the results of the investigation being done."

- Senator Francis Tolentino

