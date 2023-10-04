STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE RAMMING INCIDENT NEAR SCARBOROUGH

4 October 2023

The authorities must conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation to ascertain the true circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The safety and well-being of our fishermen must always be a top priority, and those accountable for this incident must be held responsible for their actions.

Kinakailangan na mabigyan linaw ang pangyayaring ito, kung ito ba ay aksidente o hindi para magkaroon ng kaukulang hakbang ang mga awtoridad.

I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims, and my thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.