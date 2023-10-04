Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,470 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the ramming incident near Scarborough

PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release
October 4, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE RAMMING INCIDENT NEAR SCARBOROUGH
4 October 2023

The authorities must conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation to ascertain the true circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The safety and well-being of our fishermen must always be a top priority, and those accountable for this incident must be held responsible for their actions.

Kinakailangan na mabigyan linaw ang pangyayaring ito, kung ito ba ay aksidente o hindi para magkaroon ng kaukulang hakbang ang mga awtoridad.

I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims, and my thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the ramming incident near Scarborough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more