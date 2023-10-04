Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the death of three Filipinos in Bajo de Masinloc

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the ramming of ship Pacific Anna, registered in the Marshall Islands, into a Filipino fishing boat, killing three of our citizens. It is deplorable that the vessel left the Filipino fishing boat and our citizens in the water. This despicable act is an affront to all Filipinos.

I call on the authorities to leave no stone unturned. Kailangang mapanagot ang sinumang gumawa nito: sinuman sila, nasaan man sila. Hindi nila matatakasan ang batas.

Bajo de Masinloc, since time immemorial, has been a traditional fishing ground of our fisherfolk and is well within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone. Ito ay karagatang dapat malaya at ligtas sa lahat ng mga mangingisdang naghahanapbuhay.

I once again reiterate my call to increase the intel funds of the Philippine Coast Guard for the safety and security of our fellow Filipinos. Kailangang-kailangan ng PCG ng pondo para sa seguridad, na sya namang tunay na silbi ng intelligence funds.

Buong-puso ang aking pakikiramay sa lahat ng naiwan ng mga biktima. Kasalukuyang sumisikap mag-ugnay ang mga partner networks namin sa kanila. Sama-sama nating ipaglalaban ang katarungan para sa kanilang pamilya at para na rin sa kalayaan ng lahat ng mga mangingisda sa West Philippine Sea.