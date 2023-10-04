Submit Release
Poe on death of 3 fishermen after ramming at sea

PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release
October 4, 2023

Poe on death of 3 fishermen after ramming at sea

We condemn in the strongest terms the death of three Filipino fishermen after their boat was rammed by a foreign vessel.

Those found responsible must be meted the appropriate punishment. No one should escape the long arm of the law.

We call on our maritime authorities to increase their presence in our waters and strictly monitor local vessels sailing to fish to ensure their safety.

Nararapat ang dagdag na proteksyon lalo na sa maliliit nating mangingisda na naglalayag sa kabila ng panganib para lang mabuhay.

