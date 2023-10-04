Regenx Announces Grand Opening

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Company” or “Regenx” (CSE:RGX) (OTCQB:RGXTF) (FSE:YRS WKN:A2DSW3) is holding the official ribbon cutting of its first commercial production facility in Greeneville, TN on October 24, 2023. The ceremonies will commence at noon EST.



“We are extremely excited with arriving at this stage of our growth and that we are able to share this occasion with our partners and stakeholders as we start to commercially recover precious metals from diesel catalytic converters with our Cleantech technology,” stated Greg Pendura, CEO.

If parties wish to attend, they must coordinate with the Company prior to the event for security and logistical reasons. If interested, please contact the Company at info@regenx.tech.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

For Further Information Contact:

Regenx Tech Corp.

Greg Pendura

President & CEO 780-800-0726

greg@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



