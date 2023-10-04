HCM City to host international industrial machinery expo 2023

VIETNAM, October 4 - HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products (VINAMAC EXPO 2023) will take place from November 15-17 in HCM City.

The event is expected to attract the participation of more than 750 businesses from many countries and territories, such as India, Germany, Taiwan (China), the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Russia, and China.

On display across more than 1,000 booths will be a range of cutting-edge industrial machinery and equipment in the field of automation, welding and cutting, metallurgy, metal processing as well as technological products for the plastic, rubber, food processing, and chemical industries.

The event is anticipated to provide an ideal venue in which both local and foreign businesses can strengthen connectivity, introduce their latest machinery and equipment, as well as meeting the businesses’ demand for production activities and helping them to overcome numerous difficulties in the current situation.

A number of seminars and business forums will be held during the course of the event to discuss issues on the recycled plastic, rubber, and chemical industries.

Furthermore, an international skill competition on the field of welding will be held as part of efforts to help businesses and organisations share professional experience, as well as providing high-level training for workforce in the welding, cutting, and metal processing industry.

Moreover, international business delegations will conduct field trips to survey industrial parks, export processing zones, and factories in HCM City, Bình Dương, and other neighbouring provinces. — VNS