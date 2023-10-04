Vietjet launches five new int'l routes, offering cheap tickets

VIETNAM, October 4 - HCM CITY — Vietjet will open five new international routes connecting Hà Nội to Hong Kong, Phú Quốc to Taipei and Busan, HCM City to Adelaide and Perth to respond to passengers’ demands with favourite international destinations, the airline has announced.

The flights connecting Hà Nội to Hong Kong will be officially operated from December 22, 2023, with seven return flights per week. This is Vietjet's fourth route connecting Hong Kong with the largest cities in Việt Nam, after HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc-Hong Kong routes.

Meanwhile, the flights connecting Phú Quốc to Busan will be officially launched from December 10, 2023 with seven return flights per week.

The airline said the flights on Phú Quốc-Taipei route will be available from January 17, 2024 with four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

It added that it will provide seven return flights per week on routes linking HCM City with Perth and Adelaide from November 21, 2023.

To jubilantly welcome these routes, Vietjet pampers passengers with a "big party" of international flight tickets from only zero đồng from now to October 10 at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile phone app. The flight schedule is from now until October 31, 2024.

With new international routes, Vietjet offers more opportunities to experience and discover new destinations for Vietnamese people as well as bring international tourists to Việt Nam's top attractive destinations, the carrier said in a statement. — VNS