Automated Border Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Automated Border Control Global Market Report 2023" offers a comprehensive market view. The forecast anticipates a $2.46 billion market by 2027 with a 13.6% CAGR.

Automated border control market growth is driven by rising air passenger numbers, with Europe leading in market share. Key players: Atos SE, Veridos GmbH, NEC Corporation, Gunnebo AB, Idemia Group, SITA S.A., Indra Sistemas S.A., Vision-Box, Secunet Security Networks AG.

Automated Border Control Market Segments
•By Type: Automated Border Control E-gates, Automated Border Control Kiosks
•By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
•By Application: Airport, Landport, Seaport
•By Geography: The global automated border control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated border control employs technology like biometric scanning, facial recognition, and document authentication to verify passenger identities, enhancing security and border efficiency.

