Global Lysine Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lysine market is set to reach $10.57 billion in 2027 with a 7.5% CAGR, as per TBRC's Lysine Global Market Report 2023.

Rising meat consumption drives the market. Asia-Pacific leads the lysine market share with key players like Cargill, ADM, CJ CheilJedang, Evonik, DuPont, Ajinomoto, Perdue Farm, MeiHua, Daesang, Alltech, Kemin, and Novus International.

Lysine Market Segments

• By Type: Lysine Hydrochloride, Lysine Monohydrate, Other Types

• By Grade: Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharma Grade

• By Form: Powder, Liquid, Capsule, Cream

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, Animal Feed

• By Geography: The lysine global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lysine refers to essential amino acids that contribute to the structure and function of proteins. Lysine is involved in various biological processes such as collagen production, tissue repair, calcium absorption, antibody synthesis, muscle recovery, and the prevention of infections by the herpes simplex virus.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Lysine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lysine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lysine Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

