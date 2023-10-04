Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Cardiometabolic Diseases Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cardiometabolic Diseases market is expected to reach $123.28 billion in 2027 with a 3.77% CAGR, according to TBRC's Cardiometabolic Diseases Global Market Report 2023.

The Cardiometabolic Diseases market's growth is attributed to obesity. North America is poised to lead, with major players like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Merck, AbbVie, Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi, Kowa, Thermo Fisher, Abbott, Takeda, Eli Lilly.

Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Segments

• By Type: Chronic/Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity

• By Treatment: ACE inhibitors, Diuretics, Glucophage, Liposuction, Other Treatments

• By Dosage: Tablet, Injection

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Routes Of Administration

• By End-Users: Clinic, Hospital, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global cardiometabolic diseases market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiometabolic diseases refer to a group of interconnected health conditions that impact both the cardiovascular and metabolic systems. These diseases often occur together and share common risk factors, such as obesity, physical inactivity, an unhealthy diet, and genetic predisposition.

