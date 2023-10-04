Retail Core Banking Solution Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Retail Core Banking Solution Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

TBRC's "Retail Core Banking Solution Global Market Report 2023" projects the retail core banking solution market to hit $6.51 billion in 2027 at a 9.7% CAGR.

The retail core banking solution market is driven by increasing demand for mobile and net banking. North America is poised to lead retail core banking solution market share with major players like Wells Fargo, Mambu GmbH, Oracle, SAP, TCS, BBVA, Infosys, Fiserv, FIS, Wipro, and Polaris.

Retail Core Banking Solution Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Application: Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Digital Banking, Data Storage, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global retail core banking solution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Retail core banking solution refers to a centralized system that allows banks that primarily serve individual consumers rather than enterprises to conduct business regardless of the bank's branch. Retail core banking solutions provide banks with low-cost funding, assist in the establishment, and maintain effective customer relationship management (CRM).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Retail Core Banking Solution Market Trends And Strategies

4. Retail Core Banking Solution Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

