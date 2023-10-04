Global Aluminum Cable Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Aluminum Cable Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Aluminum Cable Global Market Report 2023" is a thorough market resource. The forecast expects a $70.95 billion market by 2027 with a 5.9% CAGR.
Aluminum cable market expansion results from electric vehicle demand. North America leads in market share, with major players: Finolex Cables Limited, Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd., Prysmian SpA, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., General Cable Technologies Corporation.
Aluminum Cable Market Segments
•By Type: Interlocking Metal Sheathed Cable, Flame Retardant Fire-Resistant Cable, Other Types
•By Grade: Electrical, Alloy, Mechanical
•By Application: Automobile, Transformers, Motors, Circuit Breakers, Electrical Appliances, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global aluminum cable market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aluminum cable consists of aluminum conductors, valued for their superior conductivity-to-weight ratio. It's used in power grids, including overhead transmission lines and local distribution lines.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aluminum Cable Market Trends And Strategies
4. Aluminum Cable Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aluminum Cable Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
