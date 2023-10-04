Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Global Market Report 2023

The size of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market are expected to reach $2.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is forecasted to reach $2.18 billion in 2027, growing at a 12.1% CAGR, according to TBRC's Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Global Market Report 2023.

The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) market growth is attributed to increased clinical trials. North America is set to dominates the health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) market share, with key players including McKesson, Optum, Cardinal Health, IQVIA, ICON, PPD, Syneos Health, Medlior Health Outcomes Research, Axtria, Parexel, RTI Health Solutions, Wellth, Westat, SidekickHealth, Analysis Group, Carelon Research, Precision Health Economics, Avalon Health Economics, Lumanity, Pharmerit, Epistemix, Crowdcuring, DocME, and Bohn Epidemiology.

Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Segments

• By Service: Real World Evidence, Payer Evidence, Pricing And Reimbursement, Epidemiology Studies, Market Access, Other Services

• By Offering: Outsourced, In-House

• By Service Provider: Consultancy, Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

• By End-Use: Healthcare Provider, Healthcare Payers, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Government Organization, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services refer to a specialized field within healthcare that utilizes economic and epidemiological methods to assess the clinical and financial outcomes of healthcare interventions. HEOR services evaluate the cost-effectiveness, safety, and real-world impact of medical treatments, interventions, and healthcare policies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

