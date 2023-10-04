Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive adhesive tapes market is set to reach $6.24 billion in 2027 with a 6.0% CAGR, according to TBRC's Automotive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023.

The automotive adhesive tapes market grows due to electric vehicle adoption. Asia-Pacific leads the automotive adhesive tapes market with key players like Saint-Gobain, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries Ohio, Berry Global, Sika Services, Avery Dennison, DIC, Nitto Denko, Lintec, Tesa, ORAFOL, Lohmann, ThreeBond.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segments
• By Product: Double-Sided Tapes, Masking Tapes, Reinforced Tapes, Specialty Tapes
• By Adhesive Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Other Adhesive Types
• By Backing Material: Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Paper, Other Backing Materials
• By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt-Based
• By Application: Wire Harnessing, Powertrain, Acoustic Insulation, Interior Attachment, Exterior Attachment, Electronics, Chassis And Wheels
• By Geography: The global automotive adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive adhesive tape refers to a form of tape made especially for vehicles as they need a special adhesive, the capacity to endure greater temperatures, and the ability to adhere more firmly and for a longer time along a variety of curves and acute angles. It is used to firmly secure items to the bodywork of vehicles.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

