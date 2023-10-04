Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” collaboration event Long Autumn Night Festival part 5

Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" collaboration Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" collaboration original sticker

Heat pack and original sticker distribute campaign is started from 10th October

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori is holding the Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" collaboration event from Friday, July 28, 2023 to Saturday, January 27, 2024 to experience the world of "Demon Slayer". From September to November, when cool breezes blow and you can feel the changing of the seasons, various events will be held as part of the Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" "Long Autumn Night Festival".

In the fifth phase, from 13th October, purchasers of tickets for the "Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc" will receive a heat pack and original sticker as a gift. Let's experience the "Nijigen no Mori" x "Demon Slayer" collaboration event during the fall and winter seasons when you can enjoy the night walk from early time!

■Overview

Start：13th October

Detail：heat pack and original stickers will be given to "Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc" ticket purchasers.

Place: Nijigen no Mori x “Demon Slayer” collaboration event reception

■ Nijigen no mori × “Demon Slayer” Collaboration Event Overview

Period： 28th July, 2023～ 27th January, 2024

Place： 2525-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (at Nijigen no Mori)

Overview：The world of "Demon Slayer" is recreated in the wilderness of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer" through two daytime and nighttime events.

①【Night Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc”

Walking through the 1.2-kilometer forest at night, participants can experience the world of "Demon Slayer” recreated with projection mapping and other techniques.

While reliving the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and Hashira against demons as an apprentice swordsmith, participants will be challenged to collect ore, the raw material for the Nichirin Sword.

②【Day Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Riddle Solving Walk: Hashira Vanished in the Village of Flower Fall”

Visitors can enjoy the riddle-solving game while walking around the area where character panels with original illustrations by ufotable. This year, there will be two types of riddles with different difficulty levels: "Two-person mission: Find the Illusionary Flower," which is recommended for beginners who want to solve riddles in cooperation between parents, children and friends, and "One-person mission: Find the sword that has been passed down in the Flower Falling Village”. Participants will receive an original wooden strap as a prize.

・Goods, Foods

New original goods available only at Nijigen no Mori and original food featuring recreations of characters such as Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Muichiro Tokitou.

※Event merchandise from last year's event is also available again.

※More information will be released on the official Nijigen-no-mori website as it becomes available.

Business Hours：①17：00～22：00（Last Entry 20：45） ②10：00～17：30（Last Entry 16：00）

※Opening hours vary depending on the season.

Note：

・The information is current at this time and is subject to change.

URL： https://nijigennomori.com/kimetsu_awaji/

Contact：Nijigen no Mori Tel 0799-64-7061