Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,481 in the last 365 days.

Glynn Disaster Recovery Center to Close; Others Change Hours

ATLANTA — The Glynn County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Brunswick will cease operations permanently at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. The DRCs, operated by the state of Georgia and FEMA in Cook and Lowndes counties will remain open to continue serving Hurricane Idalia survivors, but with some change in hours of operation:

  • Beginning Sunday, Oct. 8, both DRCs will be closed on Sundays.
  • Beginning Monday, Oct. 9, DRC hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday (including Columbus Day).

Disaster Recovery Centers provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Idalia and survivors can visit any DRC. DRCs remain open at:
 

Cook County Extension Services

206 E. Ninth St.
Adel, GA 31620
 

Lowndes County Civic Center

2108 E. Hill Ave.
Valdosta, GA 31601
 

For information about Disaster Recovery Centers, view: Disaster Recovery Center (DRC): Your Resource After a Hurricane - YouTube. To find the DRC nearest you, visit fema.gov/drc.
 

It is not necessary to visit a DRC to apply for assistance. You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.
 

The last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 6, 2023.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

You just read:

Glynn Disaster Recovery Center to Close; Others Change Hours

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more