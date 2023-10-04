CSSI – SBL sign MOU for Partnership

On October 3, 2023. Correctional Service Solomon Islands Commissioner Marktas Forau signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Partnership with the Solomon Breweries Limited (SBL).

The signing of the MOU creates a new partnership between CSSI and SBL to develop and facilitate Alcohol Awareness programs for inmates and communities.

CSSI is the national Correctional Services facilities of Solomon Islands and has rehabilitation, reconciliation and skills developing programs for inmates.

This MOU contains the terms and conditions under which the Parties will undertake to meet their obligations and responsibilities in relation to the Alcohol Awareness and Responsible Consumption as we have victims in our correctional centres and for their reintegration to community.

The Parties will adhere and observe the terms of this MOU as containing broad and general guidelines in setting out each Party’s responsibilities in order to achieve the objectives of facilitating Responsible Service of Alcohol Training.

Commissioner Forau said that the signing signifies a new milestone and sets a new chapter for CSSI. He further thanked SBL staff to work closely with CSSI Programs & Rehabilitation staff in developing this partnership between CSSI and SBL.

Commissioner Marktas Forau and SBL Corporate Manager Qila Tuhanuku showing the sign MOU document

CSSI Commissioner Marktas Forau shaking hand with Corporate Affairs Manager Qila Tuhanuku after the signing of MOU

CSSI Press