October 4, 2023 Gatchalian wants P4.1 billion deficiency for free higher education in SUCs filled Senator Win Gatchalian stated that he wants to address the estimated P4.1 billion in deficiencies for free higher education in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in the next fiscal year, pressing the need to ensure quality in the delivery of higher education. During the hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and SUCs, Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) President Dr. Tirso Ronquillo reported that the projected Program of Receipts and Expenditures for 2024 is P25.8 billion. However, the National Expenditure Program (NEP) only allocates P21.6 billion for free higher education in SUCs. The Program of Receipts and Expenditures is based on tuition and other school fees multiplied by the enrollment rate. Dr. Ronquillo also explained during the hearing that for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, SUCs also faced deficiencies in free higher education funding. For 2022, SUCs had a deficiency of P2.8 billion. In 2023, their deficiency amounted to P4.2 billion. "The problem with the deficit is that it will eat into the cash flow of our SUCs. Meaning, they cannot invest in laboratories, in classrooms, or in other facilities. In other words, we cannot deliver the quality education that we are aiming to deliver because obviously, in the delivery of quality education you also need facilities, you also need laboratories," said Gatchalian. The lawmaker noted that despite the increase in the number of college students receiving free higher education, the increase in the budget has not been commensurate. In 2022, there were 1.6 million student-beneficiaries of the free higher education program while 1.7 million students benefited in 2023. For each fiscal year, the allocation for free higher education in SUCs amounted to P18.7 billion. PASUC projects that 1.8 million students will avail of free higher education for 2024. The UNESCO Institute for Statistics also revealed that as of July 29 this year, the tertiary education participation rate in the Philippines is 51.38%, the second highest in the ASEAN after Singapore's which is 91.08%. "I will really work hard to find that P4.1 billion to fill in the gap next year. Kaya nga Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education ang tawag sa batas. We're not only after access, we're also addressing quality, but the deficit can slowly erode quality," the lawmaker concluded. Kakulangang P4.1 bilyon para sa libreng kolehiyo sa mga SUCs dapat punan -- Gatchalian Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na mapunan ang tinatayang P4.1 bilyong kakulangan para sa pagpapatupad ng free higher education o libreng kolehiyo sa mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) sa susunod na taon, bagay na aniya'y mahalagang tugunan upang matiyak ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa kolehiyo. Sa isinigawang pagdinig sa panukalang pondo ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at mga SUCs para sa 2024, iniulat ni Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) President Dr. Tirso Ronquillo na ang tinatayang Program of Receipts and Expenditures para sa 2024 ay P25.8 bilyon. Ngunit sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP) para sa 2024, P21.6 bilyon lamang ang nakalaan para sa libreng kolehiyo sa mga SUCs. Nakabatay ang Program of Receipts and Expenditures sa tuition at iba pang school fees ng mga inaasahang bilang ng mga mag-aaral. Ipinaliwanag din ni Dr. Ronquillo na para sa 2022 at 2023, hinarap din ng mga SUCs ang kakulangan sa pondo ng libreng kolehiyo. Para sa 2022, umabot sa P2.8 bilyon ang kakulangan sa pondo ng mga SUCs. Ngayong 2023 naman, mayroong kakulangang P4.2 bilyon. "Kung kulang ang pondo ng libreng kolehiyo maaapektuhan naman ang cash flow ng ating mga SUCs. Hindi sila makakapagpatayo ng mga laboratoryo, mga silid-aralan, at iba pang mga pasilidad. Hindi natin maihahatid ang dekalidad na edukasyon kung kukulangin naman tayo sa mga pasilidad at mga laboratoryo," ani Gatchalian. Ayon sa senador, hindi tugma sa bilang ng mga benepisyaryo ng libreng kolehiyo ang pagtaas ng pondo ng libreng kolehiyo. Noong 2022, may 1.6 milyong mag-aaral na nakatanggap ng libreng kolehiyo, habang 1.7 milyon naman ang nakinabang noong 2023. Kada taon mula 2022 hanggang 2023, umabot sa P18.7 bilyon ang pondong nakalaan sa libreng kolehiyo sa mga SUCs. Samantala, tinataya ng PASUC na aabot sa 1.8 milyong mag-aaral ang inaasahang makikinabang sa libreng kolehiyo sa 2024. Batay sa datos ng UNESCO Institute for Statistics buhat noong Hulyo 29 ngayong taon, umaabot sa 51.38% ang tertiarty education participation rate ng Pilipinas, ang pangalawang pinakamataas sa ASEAN kasunod ng Singapore na umaabot sa 91.08%. "Pagsisikapan kong mapunan ang P4.1 bilyong kakulangan sa pondo para sa susunod na taon. Kaya nga Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education ang tawag sa batas. Hindi lang access ang tinutugunan natin, binibigyan din natin ng halaga ang kalidad ngunit kung kulang tayo sa pondo, bababa ang kalidad ng edukasyon," pagtatapos ng senador.