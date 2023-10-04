NEW BOOK LAUNCH ALERT! Pet Project: How a Simple Idea Transformed the Pet Industry Fur-ever by Jim Dougherty
Founder of PetSmart and Petsense by Tractor Supply, Inspirational Story of Unwavering Perseverance and Determination, Available at Amazon &PetProjectTheBook.com
What Jim did is figure out how to put emotion in a box, and the people loved it. He was a real visionary about what customers wanted in their pet stores.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Dougherty, Founder of PetSmart and Petsense by Tractor Supply, a U.S. Marine Veteran, and winner of the World Pet Association’s Pet Industry Lifetime Achievement Award, is proud to launch his newest book: Pet Project: How a simple idea transformed the pet industry...fur-ever.
— Vic Mason, President of the World Pet Association
This extraordinary memoir gives an insightful look into the founding and subsequent success of PetSmart and Petsense by Tractor Supply and takes readers through the journey of Jim Dougherty, entrepreneur and visionary, who transformed the pet industry and created a brand that celebrates the bond between people and their pets.
In a collaborative effort to explain the resilience and determination of Jim Dougherty, this memoir includes 60+ interviews from pet industry executives, leaders and professionals.
With resounding determination and a listening ear, Jim and his team started a one-stop shop that revolutionized the pet retail industry, providing pet lovers unparalleled access to premium products.
Through the trials, tribulations, and successes of PetSmart and Petsense by Tractor Supply and a customer-centric approach, Jim and his dynamic team remained steadfast, proving the importance of a symbiotic relationship between brand and customer. In Pet Project: How a Simple Idea Transformed the Pet Industry Fur-ever, Jim masterfully illustrates a story and gives insight into an empire built with resilience, determination, and a customer-first approach.
Both companies, PetSmart and Petsense by Tractor Supply, also focused on pet adoptions and, from day one, never sold a dog or cat; instead, they connected with local pet adoption centers and created events at their stores showcasing adoptable pets. Millions of pets have found forever homes through this program.
The book is not just for pet lovers but anyone looking to discover the importance of resilience, determination, and customer-centric approaches to business.
Pet Project is an inspiring story of how one man's vision and passion can change the world for the better. It is a must-read for anyone who loves pets or is interested in entrepreneurship. For more about Jim Dougherty and the “Pet Project” please visit: www.petprojectthebook.com and Amazon.
About the Author:
Jim Dougherty was born and raised in San Diego, CA and currently lives in Phoenix / Scottsdale, AZ. He is a U.S. Marine veteran and served in Vietnam. Jim is an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. He found a way to take vacant warehouses and grocery stores and turn them into a one-stop pet product wonderland. He realized pet owners wanted more than pet food and were willing to accommodate every need of their pets.
