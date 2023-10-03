Governor Abbott Announces Over $6.4 Million In Grants To Central Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 26 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $6.4 million were awarded to 24 organizations in Central Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour. Presented today by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 5,300 Central Texas area veterans and their families across 30 counties in the FVA Central Texas Region.



“Texans are forever indebted to the brave men and women who selflessly protected the freedoms we enjoy every day,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas will always support our veterans and their families. These Funds for Veterans Assistance grants will help ensure our heroes receive critical services and resources they need to thrive after serving the greatest nation in the history of the world.”



“Texas is home to more veterans that any other state in the nation, and TVC is committed to providing services to those 1.5 million heroes and their families,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “Here in the heart of Texas, the grant program will support a variety of services from Veterans Treatment Court to home repairs and clinical counseling.”



TVC Commissioner and Army veteran Mary Dale presented the grants at the Hays County Annex in San Marcos. The final FVA presentation will be held on October 5 in New Braunfels.



The FVA grants awarded today include:

Austin Bar Foundation: a $130,000 grant for pro bono legal services

Austin Habitat for Humanity: a $115,000 grant for home modification

Austin Travis County Integral Care: a $260,000 grant for homeless veteran support

Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc.: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

Burnet County: a $75,000 for transportation programs and services

Caritas of Austin: a $75,000 grant for financial assistance

Caritas of Waco: a $200,000 for financial assistance

Catholic Charities of Central Texas: a $300,000 for financial assistance

Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas, Inc.: a $300,000 for supportive services

Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation: a $500,000 for financial assistance

Easterseals Serving Central Texas: a $500,000 grant for home modification

Families In Crisis, Inc.: a $300,000 for homeless veterans support

Goodwill Central Texas: a $150,000 grant for employment support

Hays County: a $100,000 grant for financial assistance a $300,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Honor Veterans Now: a $500,000 for supportive services

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network: a $215,000 grant for clinical counseling

McLennan County: a $100,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Meals on Wheels Central Texas: a $500,000 grant for home modification

Rebuilding Together Austin: a $205,000 grant for home modification

Samaritan Center: a $500,000 grant for clinical counseling

Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

The Salvation Army of Waco/McLennan County: a $200,000 grant for homeless veterans support

Travis County: a $50,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Williamson County: a $210,000 grant for financial assistance a $210,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/

