Governor Abbott Hosts Coahuila Governor-Elect Jiménez Salinas At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday met with Coahuila Governor-Elect Manolo Jiménez Salinas to strengthen the two states’ continued cooperation on border security and commitment to fostering strong economic ties at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin. With Governor-Elect Jiménez Salinas assuming office December 1, the meeting reinforced the partnership between Texas and Coahuila to promote a high quality of life for residents of each state through economic opportunity and public safety.

During the meeting, Governor Abbott and Governor-Elect Jiménez Salinas highlighted Texas’ and Coahuila’s shared history as one state—Coahulia y Tejas—nearly two centuries ago and ongoing efforts to enhance their present day trade links through nearshoring and friendshoring. With border security a critical issue facing each state, the Governor and Governor-Elect also discussed how illegal immigration and cartel-driven violence affects business and trade between their respective states and nations.

Governor Abbott and Governor-Elect Jiménez Salinas agreed to share information and strategies to help overcome the challenges of border security and public safety for the two states, including coordinating discussions between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Coahuila’s public safety leaders.

As one of Mexico’s top exporting states, Coahuila plays a similar role as a driving force in Mexico’s economy to Texas, which ranks as America’s No. 1 exporting state. Coahuila’s capital, Saltillo, also leads Mexico’s automotive manufacturing sector and has been Austin’s sister city for the past 50 years.

This week, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas’ strong manufacturing sector by proclaiming October 2-9, 2023 as Manufacturing Week in Texas. Yesterday’s meeting with Governor-Elect Jiménez Salinas will help bolster Texas' manufacturing industry by promoting continued collaboration with Coahuila—the leading transportation equipment manufacturing state in Mexico.